Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Foo Fighters and Weezer Jam KISS Classic Down Under (Week in Review)

.
Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters and Weezer Jam KISS Classic Down Under was a top story on Friday: (hennemusic) The Foo Fighters were joined by Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo for a performance of the 1976 KISS classic, "Detroit Rock City", during their January 30 show in Melbourne, Australia, and video from the event is streaming online.

On tour across Australia together over the past few weeks, the pairing teamed up at the city's Etihad Stadium. "We thought 'last night of the Australian tour, we'd do something special for you'," Dave Grohl told the crowd late in their headlining set, "and have Rivers come out and sing a song for you."

With Cuomo on lead vocals, the lineup delivered the legendary opening track from KISS' fourth album, "Destroyer." Coming on the heels of the success of 1975's "Alive!", the record peaked at No. 11 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of 2 million copies in the country.

The Melbourne concert also saw the Foo Fighters deliver covers of classic tracks by Alice Cooper, the Ramones, Queen and AC/DC. The Foo Fighters - with guests Weezer - will wrap up their trek down under in support of "Concrete And Gold" at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand on Saturday, February 3. Watch the KISS classic jam - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Foo Fighters Music, DVDs, Books and more

Foo Fighters T-shirts and Posters

More Foo Fighters News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Foo Fighters and Weezer Jam KISS Classic Down Under

Foo Fighters Win Best Rock Song Grammy

Foo Fighters Add New Dates To North American Tour

Chris Cornell and the Foo Fighters Lead Rock Grammy Nominations

Dave Grohl Proves Rock Is Dead Question Is Dead Issue

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Rocks The Arts And Crafts Store

Surviving Nirvana Members Reunite During Foo Fighters Concert 2017 In Review

Foo Fighters Jam With Joe Perry And Liam Gallagher 2017 In Review

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl And Taylor Hawkins Talk Depression and Suicide 2017 In Review

Foo Fighters Rock 'Never Gonna Give You Up' With Rick Astley 2017 In Review


More Stories for Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
KISS' Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley Do Unplugged Reunion Jam- AC/DC's Brian Johnson Looks Back At His Exit From Band- Foo Fighters and Weezer Jam KISS Classic- more

Recap: Paul Simon Announces His 'Farewell Performance'- Smashing Pumpkins In The Studio With Rick Rubin- Jeff Beck, Paul Rodgers And Ann Wilson Announce Summer Tour- more

Stone Temple Pilots Stream New Song and Announce Live Dates- Megadeth Kick Off 35th Anniversary With New Video- U2 Win Legal Victory In Copyright Lawsuit- more

Page Too:
Migos' Quavo Accused of Robbery and Assault- Justin Timberlake Says Super Bowl Show 'Never Quite Done Before'- Sam Hunt Returns To The Recording Studio- more

Page Too Rewind: Glee Star Mark Salling Dead Of 'Apparent Suicide'- Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott has Twins- DMX Taken Into Custody Over Parole Violation and Failing Drug Test- more

Luke Bryan Announces Stadium Tour With Sam Hunt- Kendrick Lamar Reveals 'Black Panther' Soundtrack Details- Kanye West Clones Kim Kardashian For New Fashion Campaign- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Singled Out: Loyals' Hold On

Judas Priest Release 'Firepower' Title Song

LCD Soundsystem Preview Their 'Austin City Limits' Special

Neil Young Releases 'Almost Always' Music Video

Sting And Shaggy To Make Super Bowl Tailgate Performance

KISS' Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley Do Unplugged Reunion Jam

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Looks Back At His Exit From Band

Foo Fighters and Weezer Jam KISS Classic Down Under

Led Zeppelin Announce 50th Anniversary Book Release

Vampire Weekend Announce Live Return At Music Festival

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Featured In Two Super Bowl Commercials

Fall Out Boy Glow in the Dark For 'The Late Show' Performance

Wilco Launching Limited Time Online Radio Station

Stone Temple Pilots Stream New Song and Announce Live Dates

Megadeth Kick Off 35th Anniversary With New Video

U2 Win Legal Victory In Copyright Lawsuit

• more

Page Too News Stories
Liam Payne And Rita Ora Perform 'For You' On Fallen

Missy Elliot Vs. Busta Rhymes in Super Bowl Rap Battle Ad

Carrie Underwood's Husband Mike Fisher Returning To NHL

Sam Smith Performs 'One Last Song' Late Night TV

Shocked Grandma Recalls Photo With Jay-Z and Beyonce

Meghan Trainor Reveals Unpleasant Day After Engagement

Migos' Quavo Accused of Robbery and Assault

Justin Timberlake Says Super Bowl Show 'Never Quite Done Before'

Sam Hunt Returns To The Recording Studio

Charlie Puth And Boyz II Men Release Live 'If You Leave Me Now' Video

Ed Sheeran's 'Watchtower' Cover Fuels 'Jack Ryan' Super Bowl Ad

Vance Joy Streams New Song 'Saturday Sun'

Wiz Khalifa Releases 'Champion' Music Video

Miley Cyrus Dresses Impress For Sir Elton John Tribute

Luke Bryan Announces Stadium Tour With Sam Hunt

Kendrick Lamar Reveals 'Black Panther' Soundtrack Details

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled

Joe Perry - Sweetzerland Manifesto

Ten Ton Man - Dangerous Women & A Desperate Man

Cindy Wilson - Change

Luca Bash - Keys of Mine

Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed

Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO

Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo

Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again

MorleyView Micki Free

Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions

John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!

Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof

Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.