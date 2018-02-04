Vampire Weekend Announce Live Return At Music Festival

However, the period of (unofficial) inactivity might be coming to an end. Yesterday, the band was announced as one of the headliners of the upcoming End of the Road Festival in the UK this September. The festival appearance, alongside acts like St. Vincent, Feist, Yo La Tengo, Jeff Tweedy, John Cale and more, could be the first of more live dates to be announced.

Vampire Weekend have also reactivated their website. It currently contains just a landing page with the band's logo on a plain white background, though it's likely that more developments are imminent. In September last year, the band's frontman Ezra Koenig had replied to a Twitter query about the status of a new Vampire Weekend album to say, "80% done but the last 20% is always the hardest."

Later that month, in an interview with Zane Low, Ezra signalled a shift in direction. Read more - here.