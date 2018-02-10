Black Sabbath Classic Fuels Super Bowl Ad

White's drive for success at the 2018 games continues following a serious injury while training last October in New Zealand that resulted in 22 stitches in his face and 62 in total. The snowboarding icon rebounded last month by qualifying for Team USA after scoring a perfect 100.00 at a U.S. Grand Prix event.

Directed by Paul Hunter, White's commercial is one of five 60-second "Best of U.S." athlete spots that will air throughout Super Bowl 52 on NBC on February 4 when the defending NFL champions the New England Patriots take on the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN

"I've always watched the Super Bowl with friends and family," says White. "I remember being just as excited to see the fun commercials and mischief as the game or halftime show. So to be in my very own commercial is unreal."

"Iron Man" was the second single issued from Black Sabbath's sophomore album, "Paranoid"; the track reached No. 52 on the US Billboard Hot 100 while the album peaked at No. 12 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to US sales of more than 4 million copies.

Black Sabbath wrapped up a farewell tour in their hometown of Birmingham, UK in February of 2017; their final performance is featured on the live package "The End." Watch the Super Bowl ad - here.