Blackberry Smoke Announce New Album 'Find A Light'

For this sixth album, frontman and Gibson fan Charlie Starr promises easygoing roots-rock ("Run Away From It All"), Southern rock stomps ("The Crooked Kind"), as well as stripped-down acoustic numbers ("I've Got This Song") and bruising alt-country ("Nobody Gives A Damn"). Fiddles, organ and bar-band pianos are all part of the mix.

"That's one of my favorite things about Blackberry Smoke albums - there's a lot of variety," Starr says. "My favorite albums through the years are built that way, too. I love a record that keeps you guessing. I love the fact that our records are sort of a ride, with different types of songs and different vibes." Read more - here.