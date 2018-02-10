Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Bruno Mars Announces Final 24K Magic Tour Dates With Cardi B (Week in Review)

.
Bruno Mars Announces Final 24K Magic Tour Dates With Cardi B was a top story on Monday: (Radio.com) Bruno Mars and Cardi B are made to collaborate: They proved that on the infectious, joy-inducing remix of his 24K Magic track "Finesse." They further proved it with the song's spirited, endlessly watchable video. Then they rubbed our noses in it during a show-stealing live performance at the GRAMMYs.

Bruno and Cardi's chemistry is impossible to ignore and their fans want more, more, more. So last week, Bruno (whose album swept the major categories at this year's GRAMMYs) floated an idea: He and Cardi should hit the road together and hours later announced the trek.

"What if I told you I wanna do one more U.S tour so we could celebrate 24k Magic together one last time….." he tweeted, before adding: "Annndddd…what if I told u imma bring my lil sis @iamcardib on tour so we can really turn your city upside down! Make this finale a party!!"

Cardi responded to Bruno's proposal: "'MhhhhhhmmmThat sounds like a great idea @brunomars?" Read more - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

