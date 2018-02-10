John Mellencamp Rocks The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The tune appears on the singer's 23rd album, "Sad Clowns & Hillbillies", which peaked at No. 11 on the US Billboard 200. The project sees Mellencamp working with country legend Carlene Carter, who opened every show of his acclaimed 2015-2016 Plain Spoken tour.

Carter is also a special guest on a newly-released documentary about the trek, "Plain Spoken: From The Chicago Theater", which is now available for streaming via Netflix.

Directed by Barry Ehrmann, the set features Mellencamp in performance at the legendary Chicago venue in October of 2016. Watch the TV performance - here.