Kendrick Lamar And The Weeknd Stream 'Pray for Me'

"Pray For Me" starts with a murky electronic beat and minor key keyboards, which are belied by The Weeknd's euphoric vocals. About a minute and a half into the song Lamar steps up with an energetic, impassioned verse and the track becomes more confrontational.

"I fight pain and hurricanes, today I wept/ I'm trying to fight back tears flat on my doorstep/ Life in living Hell, puddles of blood on the streets/ shooters on Capitol Building, government ain't a relief." Listen to "Pray for Me" - here.