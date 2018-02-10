Sam Hunt Announces Inaugural 'The Nashional' Music Festival

The diverse and wide-ranging lineup includes LANCO, Judah & The Lion, Fetty Wap, Brothers Osborne, Kyle, Quinn XCII, LANY, Chelsea Cutler, Ernest K. and Muscadine Bloodline.

Sam Hunt will headline both nights. The singer says he wants the fest to reflect the true spirit of its host city. "The sense of community in Nashville helps give it the character and personality that makes me proud to be a part of it," Hunt said in a press statement. "I wanted to create an experience at The Nashional that celebrates music, community, and everything they mean to each other and this city." Watch a trailer for the festival - here.