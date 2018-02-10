Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Singled Out: Surrender Hill's Tore Down Fences (Week in Review)

.
Singled Out: Surrender Hill's Tore Down Fences was a top story on Monday: Country rock duo Surrender Hill just released their brand new album "Tore Down Fences" and to celebrate we asked Robin Dean Salmon to tell us the about the title song. Here is the story:

"Tore Down Fences" is a song about the how much lives can change when the right person comes along. Everything that seems so complicated and hopeless can somehow be undone or just let go of.

We played a show at a venue that is situated high up on a hill outside of a town called Ramsgate in South Africa. The venue was in a compound of sorts -- fenced in and it consisted of the venue, a house and a couple of small cottages where the musicians could stay. We played the show, stayed the night, and woke up rather early the next morning. We made our coffee and went outside with a guitar and sat on a large rock that looked out over the Indian Ocean that was set below. You could see the high fences surrounding the compound from where we were, and there were monkeys running around everywhere. I had a melody that I was playing around with on the guitar, and Afton and I were talking about how much our lives had changed in the past year of us being together and how everything that came before had melted away. The line "tore down fences" came up and we continued talking and unpacking baggage from our previous lives. We were in a very strong, stable, and safe space, and we basically "unburied the bones, untangled the wire," which is how that part of the chorus came about. Once that took hold the rest of the song came rushing out. We love singing this tune. It's a cathartic experience every time.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album - right here!

advertisement

Surrender Hill Music, DVDs, Books and more

Surrender Hill T-shirts and Posters

More Surrender Hill News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Singled Out: Surrender Hill's Tore Down Fences


More Stories for Surrender Hill

Surrender Hill Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Eagles' Vince Gill Discusses Being Sexually Assaulted As A Child- KISS May Continue Without Paul Stanley- Special All Star David Bowie Tribute To Air Today- Smashing Pumpkins- more

Recap: AC/DC Reportedly To Record And Tour With Axl Rose- A Perfect Circle Announce Long Awaited New Album- Paul Simon Announces Farewell Tour- 6th Annual Metallica Night- more

Ozzy Osbourne Announces His First Legs Of Final Tour- The Eagles Add More Dates To North American Tour- Poison And Cheap Trick Announce North American Tour- more

Page Too:
Nick Carter Rape Accuser Files Police Report- Justin Timberlake Video Director Talks Innovative Clip- Jennifer Lopez Confirms Collaboration With Cardi B- more

Page Too Rewind: Ed Sheeran Adds New Stadium Tour Dates- Willie Nelson Cancels More Tour Dates Due To Health- Kendrick Lamar And SZA Releases 'All the Stars' Video- Backstreet Boys- more

Man Arrested For Lana Del Rey Kidnapping Plot- Justin Timberlake Talks Prince Tribute During Super Bowl Halftime Show- Nas Performs 'Illmatic' With Orchestra- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Eagles' Vince Gill Discusses Being Sexually Assaulted As A Child

KISS May Continue Without Paul Stanley

Special All Star David Bowie Tribute To Air Today

Smashing Pumpkins Finish Recording New Reunion Album

Jimi Hendrix Producer Eddie Kramer Talks Forthcoming Album

Singled Out: Storytown's I Am More Than This

Thirty Seconds to Mars Announce Tour and Album Release Date

Pearl Jam Star Scores Elvis Presley Documentary

Johnny Cash: Forever Words All-Star Album Artists Announced

Depeche Mode Announce New North American Tour Dates

Albert Hammond Jr. Recruits 'Mr. Robot' Star For 'Muted Beatings' Video

The Cars Expand Shake It Up and Heartbeat City For Reissues

Ozzy Osbourne Says He Is Not Retiring Despite Final Tour

Van Halen's 40th Anniversary Celebrated In The Studio

Late Metallica Star's Hometown Proclaims 'Cliff Burton Day'

Five Finger Death Punch and Shinedown Announce Spring Tour

• more

Page Too News Stories
Nick Carter Rape Accuser Files Police Report

Justin Timberlake Video Director Talks Innovative Clip

Jennifer Lopez Confirms Collaboration With Cardi B

T-Pain Reacts To Quincy Jones' Attack Over Michael Jackson Cover

Dierks Bentley Announces New 'Desert Sun' Clothing Line

Drake Donates $50,000 To Homeless Shelter In Miami

Calvin Harris And PartyNextDoor Reveal 'Nuh Ready Nuh Ready'

Darius Rucker Talks Guitars Including His Rockin' Flying V

Kanye West's Childhood Home To Get 'Heart Bombed' For Valentine's Day

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard's Baby Girl Video Goes Online

Will Smith Spoofs His Son Jaden's 'Icon' Video

Britney Spears Reveals Her Son's Secret Musical Talent

Meghan Trainor And James Corden Film 'Sexy Slow-Mo' Video

Chance The Rapper, Dwayne Wade Making Basketball Documentary

James Bay Talks 'Wild Love' And His Most Unpredictable Dream-Collaboration

Maroon 5 Recruit Bay Watch Star For Surreal 'Wait' Video

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Channel Dark - El Wire Pacifier

Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled

Straw Family - Family Matters

Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled

Joe Perry - Sweetzerland Manifesto

Ten Ton Man - Dangerous Women & A Desperate Man

Cindy Wilson - Change

Luca Bash - Keys of Mine

Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed

Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO

Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo

Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again

MorleyView Micki Free

Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.