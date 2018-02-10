The Temptations Dennis Edwards Dead At 74

No cause of death has yet been revealed. Edwards joined the Temptations in 1968 after original member, David Ruffin, was fired from the group. The singer appeared on such timeless Temptations' classics as "Papa Was A Rolling Stone," "Ball Of Confusion" and "I Can't Get Next To You."

Edwards remained with the Temptations until 1977, returning to the fold for 1980 album, The Temptations, which featured the hit single "Power."