AC/DC Reportedly To Record And Tour With Axl Rose (Week in Review)

.
AC/DC Reportedly To Record And Tour With Axl Rose was a top story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) AC/DC biographer and notable Australian music journalist Murray Engleheart says the band will continue to record and tour with Guns N' Roses legend Axl Rose fronting the band.

The Guns N' Roses leader stepped in to help AC/DC complete the final 2016 dates of their world tour in support of 2014's "Rock Or Bust" when the trek was temporarily halted after singer Brian Johnson was advised by doctors to stop performing in arenas and stadium-sized venues immediately or risk total hearing loss.

"Speculate all you want, but I've said it before and I'll say it again: AC/DC will continue with Axl on vocals - new album, touring, the whole nine yards," writes Engleheart on Facebook. "What was a massive gamble by Angus turned out to be an equally enormous triumph that has set the scene for the future."

One of Australia's most respected music writers with a career that spans more than a quarter of a century, Engleheart wrote the 2006 biography "AC/DC Maximum Rock and Roll: The Ultimate Story Of The World's Greatest Rock and Roll Band."

The biographer's comments mirrors similar speculation about the pairing last year by Noise 11's Paul Cashmere following multiple guest appearances by Angus Young during Guns N' Roses Australian tour.

"The chemistry between Axl Rose and Angus Young has inspired Angus to start planning another AC/DC record," reported Cashmere, "but Guns N' Roses touring commitments throughout 2017 will make it difficult to finalize the project."

During an interview event in London, UK in June of 2016, Rose revealed that he was planning new music with Guns N' Roses and, possibly, AC/DC as well.

"We are working on new stuff," explained Rose. "I've got a lot of stuff together, and I played some stuff for Slash and Duff and they liked it. And Angus and I are talking about working together. So we'll see." Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

