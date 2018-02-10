|
AC/DC Reportedly To Record And Tour With Axl Rose (Week in Review)
.
The Guns N' Roses leader stepped in to help AC/DC complete the final 2016 dates of their world tour in support of 2014's "Rock Or Bust" when the trek was temporarily halted after singer Brian Johnson was advised by doctors to stop performing in arenas and stadium-sized venues immediately or risk total hearing loss.
"Speculate all you want, but I've said it before and I'll say it again: AC/DC will continue with Axl on vocals - new album, touring, the whole nine yards," writes Engleheart on Facebook. "What was a massive gamble by Angus turned out to be an equally enormous triumph that has set the scene for the future."
One of Australia's most respected music writers with a career that spans more than a quarter of a century, Engleheart wrote the 2006 biography "AC/DC Maximum Rock and Roll: The Ultimate Story Of The World's Greatest Rock and Roll Band."
The biographer's comments mirrors similar speculation about the pairing last year by Noise 11's Paul Cashmere following multiple guest appearances by Angus Young during Guns N' Roses Australian tour.
"The chemistry between Axl Rose and Angus Young has inspired Angus to start planning another AC/DC record," reported Cashmere, "but Guns N' Roses touring commitments throughout 2017 will make it difficult to finalize the project."
During an interview event in London, UK in June of 2016, Rose revealed that he was planning new music with Guns N' Roses and, possibly, AC/DC as well.
"We are working on new stuff," explained Rose. "I've got a lot of stuff together, and I played some stuff for Slash and Duff and they liked it. And Angus and I are talking about working together. So we'll see." Read more - here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
• KISS May Continue Without Paul Stanley
• Special All Star David Bowie Tribute To Air Today
• Smashing Pumpkins Finish Recording New Reunion Album
• Jimi Hendrix Producer Eddie Kramer Talks Forthcoming Album
• Singled Out: Storytown's I Am More Than This
• Thirty Seconds to Mars Announce Tour and Album Release Date
• Pearl Jam Star Scores Elvis Presley Documentary
• Johnny Cash: Forever Words All-Star Album Artists Announced
• Depeche Mode Announce New North American Tour Dates
• Albert Hammond Jr. Recruits 'Mr. Robot' Star For 'Muted Beatings' Video
• The Cars Expand Shake It Up and Heartbeat City For Reissues
• Ozzy Osbourne Says He Is Not Retiring Despite Final Tour
• Van Halen's 40th Anniversary Celebrated In The Studio
• Late Metallica Star's Hometown Proclaims 'Cliff Burton Day'
• Five Finger Death Punch and Shinedown Announce Spring Tour
• Justin Timberlake Video Director Talks Innovative Clip
• Jennifer Lopez Confirms Collaboration With Cardi B
• T-Pain Reacts To Quincy Jones' Attack Over Michael Jackson Cover
• Dierks Bentley Announces New 'Desert Sun' Clothing Line
• Drake Donates $50,000 To Homeless Shelter In Miami
• Calvin Harris And PartyNextDoor Reveal 'Nuh Ready Nuh Ready'
• Darius Rucker Talks Guitars Including His Rockin' Flying V
• Kanye West's Childhood Home To Get 'Heart Bombed' For Valentine's Day
• Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard's Baby Girl Video Goes Online
• Will Smith Spoofs His Son Jaden's 'Icon' Video
• Britney Spears Reveals Her Son's Secret Musical Talent
• Meghan Trainor And James Corden Film 'Sexy Slow-Mo' Video
• Chance The Rapper, Dwayne Wade Making Basketball Documentary
• James Bay Talks 'Wild Love' And His Most Unpredictable Dream-Collaboration
• Maroon 5 Recruit Bay Watch Star For Surreal 'Wait' Video
• Channel Dark - El Wire Pacifier
• Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled
• Straw Family - Family Matters
• Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled
• Joe Perry - Sweetzerland Manifesto
• Ten Ton Man - Dangerous Women & A Desperate Man
• Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed
• Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO
• Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo
• Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again
• Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.