Can's Damo Suzuki Releasing Album With Jelly Planet (Week in Review)
While Damo retired from he recording, he continued to perform live concerts made up solely of compositions improvised entirely on the spot. These bold and fearless performances have enthralled audiences around the globe and brought new found attention to Suzuki's incredible talent. Purple Pyramid Records is proud to present a new chapter in Suzuki's ongoing musical explorations, a stunning collaboration with a German quartet of Can neophytes, going by the very Can-esque name of Jelly Planet.
After performing live with Damo, the band was able to coax the singer into their studio for a fully improvised full length recording. Unlike previous Suzuki recordings, the studio setting gave the performers full control over every aspect of the recording ensuring that every nuance, inflection, and dynamic could be heard. The result is an album of incredible sonic quality and an authentically mind-blowing exploration into the outer edges of space rock! The self-titled album, Damo Suzuki & Jelly Planet, will be available on CD, vinyl (as a double LP set) and in digital formats starting February 2.
