Deliverance Streaming New Song Ahead Of Album Release

"The Black Hand":

Jim Chaffin had this to say about the track, which can be streamed here, "'The Black Hand' was one of the first tunes Jimmy and I hashed out together. His articulation of what a panic attack feels like was spot on. Mental illness is a major problem in our country and I'm stoked to be able to give people some hope through music."

Lead vocalist Jimmy Brown adds, "Anxiety has not only been a hot button issue, but a condition that is still being studied to understand. 'The Black Hand' is a vivid description of vitals, and emotions experienced in part by a person when going through such an experience." Read more - here.