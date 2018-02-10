Killswitch Engage Making Big Progress On New Album

Frontman Jesse Leach spoke about the progress on the new effort during a chat with KFMX that was posted on YouTube late last week. He told the show, "We're deep into a record on the road. Mike [D'Antonio], our bass player, tracks on days off. We've got the drums done.

"We're just working as fast as we can to get it wrapped up - we've got about 20 songs to choose from. We're ready to crank out a record in the next 6-7 months, hopefully, and get that thing done." Watch the full interview - here.