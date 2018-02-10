|
Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Reveal New Baby Daughter (Week in Review)
.
The daughter, whose name has yet to be revealed, was born on Thursday, Feb. 1, with the couple sharing the happy news on social media. "2.1.18 4 ever New rager in town. !!!," Scott shared on Twitter regarding his new daughter. See his post below.
'I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions," Jenner said on Instagram. 'I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.
'I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness," she added.
'Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I've had in my entire life and I'm actually going to miss it," Jenner admitted. 'I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn't wait to share this blessing. I've never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding." See her post and video - here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.
• KISS May Continue Without Paul Stanley
• Special All Star David Bowie Tribute To Air Today
• Smashing Pumpkins Finish Recording New Reunion Album
• Jimi Hendrix Producer Eddie Kramer Talks Forthcoming Album
• Singled Out: Storytown's I Am More Than This
• Thirty Seconds to Mars Announce Tour and Album Release Date
• Pearl Jam Star Scores Elvis Presley Documentary
• Johnny Cash: Forever Words All-Star Album Artists Announced
• Depeche Mode Announce New North American Tour Dates
• Albert Hammond Jr. Recruits 'Mr. Robot' Star For 'Muted Beatings' Video
• The Cars Expand Shake It Up and Heartbeat City For Reissues
• Ozzy Osbourne Says He Is Not Retiring Despite Final Tour
• Van Halen's 40th Anniversary Celebrated In The Studio
• Late Metallica Star's Hometown Proclaims 'Cliff Burton Day'
• Five Finger Death Punch and Shinedown Announce Spring Tour
• Justin Timberlake Video Director Talks Innovative Clip
• Jennifer Lopez Confirms Collaboration With Cardi B
• T-Pain Reacts To Quincy Jones' Attack Over Michael Jackson Cover
• Dierks Bentley Announces New 'Desert Sun' Clothing Line
• Drake Donates $50,000 To Homeless Shelter In Miami
• Calvin Harris And PartyNextDoor Reveal 'Nuh Ready Nuh Ready'
• Darius Rucker Talks Guitars Including His Rockin' Flying V
• Kanye West's Childhood Home To Get 'Heart Bombed' For Valentine's Day
• Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard's Baby Girl Video Goes Online
• Will Smith Spoofs His Son Jaden's 'Icon' Video
• Britney Spears Reveals Her Son's Secret Musical Talent
• Meghan Trainor And James Corden Film 'Sexy Slow-Mo' Video
• Chance The Rapper, Dwayne Wade Making Basketball Documentary
• James Bay Talks 'Wild Love' And His Most Unpredictable Dream-Collaboration
• Maroon 5 Recruit Bay Watch Star For Surreal 'Wait' Video
• Channel Dark - El Wire Pacifier
• Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled
• Straw Family - Family Matters
• Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled
• Joe Perry - Sweetzerland Manifesto
• Ten Ton Man - Dangerous Women & A Desperate Man
• Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed
• Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO
• Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo
• Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again
• Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.