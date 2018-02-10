Nas Performs 'Illmatic' With National Symphony Orchestra

This past Friday (Feb. 2), the performance aired for fans to see on PBS' Great Performances. The legacy-building concert in Washington, DC featured Nas' seminal debut album Illmatic and hits like 'N.Y. State of Mind," 'The World Is Yours," 'Memory Lane (Sittin' in Da Park)," and more.

In a preview for the concert special, Nas recalled his humble beginnings and rise to the top. Illmatic was written in the projects of New York City before the album put Nas on the map as one of rap's most important voices.

"You could say I had a foresight about where I would be, where I should be, where I had to be," Nas said. "Before I had a fanbase or an audience, I was the fanbase. The mirror was my audience. Myself -- in a room by myself -- was all I needed." Read more and watch clips - here.