Nirvana Classic Given Unusual Makeover For Super Bowl Commercial was a top story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) A lullaby version of Nirvana's 1993 classic, "All Apologies", provided the soundtrack to a Super Bowl 52 commercial for T-Mobile that was aired during the February 4 NBC-TV network broadcast of the NFL championship game from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.

Dubbed "Little Ones", the ad's theme of equality for all features images of a bunch of happy and smiling babies with narration provided by actress Kerry Washington.

"Something remarkable is happening right now. Change is in the air. And, this moment in history calls for something different," says T-Mobile President and Chief Executive Officer John Legere. "Something more impactful. Something more meaningful. We're a brand built on listening to our customers. Customers who are heard, not dismissed - diverse customers all across the country from every region, economic class, race, sex, creed, gender identity, sexual orientation

"Our customers are America. And there's a more important conversation they're having right now. And that's what this year's Super Bowl ad is about. We wanted to use our airtime to further that conversation by making this simple point: We all started in the same place. We are more alike than different."

"All Apologies" was featured on Nirvana's third album, "In Utero", which debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 upon its release in the fall of 1993; the track was also the lead single from the Seattle band's 1994 live set, "MTV Unplugged In New York." Read more and watch the ad - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

