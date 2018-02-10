Paul Simon Announces Farewell Tour

Dubbed Homeward Bound The Farewell Tour, the trek is set to visit various markets across North America this spring before he crosses the pond for a European leg that will culminate in his final concert on July 15th in London at Hyde Park that will also feature special guests James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt.

The North American portion of the tour will be kicking off on May 16th at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia and will wrap up on June 20th in Nashville at the Bridgestone Arena. Read more - here.