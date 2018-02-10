Richie Sambora, Billy Gibbons Part Of Guitar Legends For Heroes TV Special

The star-studded evening is emceed by Trace Adkins and Eddie Trunk and features performances by Richie Sambora, Dave Navarro, Billy Gibbons, Nancy Wilson, Orianthi, Sam Moore, Lindsey Eli, Joe Don Rooney and Robert Randolph.

AXS TV, the premier destination for classic rock programming, proudly salutes the men and women of America's Armed Forces with a special presentation of the 2018 concert event Guitar Legends For Heroes, presented by America Salutes You, Wall Street Rocks, and The Independence Fund-premiering Sunday, February 11 at 10pE/7pP. The star-studded evening is emceed by Country superstar Trace Adkins and music guru-and host of AXS TV's original series Trunkfest-Eddie Trunk, and brings together some of rock's most iconic guitar-slingers for a one-of-a-kind concert raising funds and awareness for veterans organizations across the country. Read more - here.