The 13-date series will see Daltrey accompanied by members of The Who touring band and joined by some of the most prestigious orchestras in the United States, including the Boston Pops, the New York Pops and the Nashville Symphony.

"I'm really looking forward to singing Tommy, not only with my great backing group, but also some of the finest orchestras in the country," says Daltrey. "Pete Townshend's rock music is particularly suited to being embellished by the sounds that an orchestra can add to the band.

"With the arrangements written by David Campbell, it should make a memorable night of entertainment for all those who love the arts." Read more including the list of guest orchestras - here.