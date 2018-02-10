During a Tonight Show interview with Jimmy Fallon, Smith confessed that he's uncompromising in his desire to get wasted and sing "Work From Home" before small crowds… whenever he finds himself in a situation where he has to sing karaoke.

"I hate karaoke," Smith said. "I don't think karaoke works if you…can sing." Nevertheless, Sam had a discography of choice. "I'd only ever do Fifth Harmony--ever--ever," he said.

Sam and the ladies of Fifth Harmony have a karaoke history. Last year, the girl group appeared during his segment of Carpool Karaoke with James Corden.

Watch Sam Smith discuss karaoke, what else he does for fun while out on the road and vacation with Jimmy Fallon - here.