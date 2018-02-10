|
San Francisco Giants Announce 6th Annual Metallica Night (Week in Review)
.
"We'll take a quick break from the European tour to head back to the Bay Area and celebrate one of our favorite hometown traditions," says Metallica. "Members of the band will be on hand to start things off right with the National Anthem and first pitch, sticking around all night to cheer on the team against the Washington Nationals. As is customary, we'll take part in some of the between-inning fun and games as well as an exclusive pre-game VIP event.
"Special Event Metallica ticket packages include a ticket to the game and a limited edition Metallica/Giants baseball cap, with a portion of the proceeds from every Metallica Day Special Event ticket sold benefiting our very own All Within My Hands Foundation.
"There will also be a VIP event that night in Triples Alley as we celebrate the reissue of The $5.98 EP - Garage Days Re-Revisited by going back in time with Lars and Kirk as they chat with Steffan Chirazi about their early Bay Area days as... you guessed it, a garage band! Once again, All Within My Hands will benefit from ticket sales to this exclusive event."
Metallica Fifth Members will have a chance to purchase tickets in a special pre-order on Tuesday, February 6 at 10:00 AM PST; log in to the site at that time for a link to purchase tickets to the game and the VIP event early; the pre-sale ends on Friday, February 9 at 5:00 PM PST. All pre-sale tickets have a $5.00 discount. Read more - here.
