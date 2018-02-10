alt-J Announce North American Tour Including Special Stadium Show

The tour is scheduled to kick off on April 7th in Denver CO at the Fillmore Auditorium and will be wrapping up on June 26th in Mexico City at the Pepsi Center.

The band will also be playing at some of the leading spring music festivals including Coachella, Bonnaroo, Firefly and Mountain Jam and announced that that they will be playing a very special large scale show at the Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York on June 15th.

Apart from being the group's largest show ever, they plan to include a surround speaker system, using immersive hyperrealism technology to give the audience a truly unique experience. Read more including the dates - here.