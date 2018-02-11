Inside the rocket's upper stage is a "midnight cherry Tesla Roadster" which is playing Bowie's 1969 classic, "Space Oddity." Inside the car: a dummy known as "Starman," an obvious reference to the Bowie song of the same name found on 1972 album, The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars.

The rocket lifted off at 3:45 p.m. EST from Kennedy Space Center's historic launch pad 39A (via CBS News). The launch was originally scheduled for 1:30 p.m., but was delayed for several hours due to weather conditions. Read more - here.