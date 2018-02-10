|
Drake Gives $50K To University Student for Tuition (Week in Review)
.
Student Destiny Paris detailed her good fortune on Instagram, explaining how Drake surprised her with the generous gift. "I applied to scholarships last year for which I had to write an essay. I received those scholarships and thought that was the end of it," Paris shared. "Apparently, my essay and my story made it to other departments. I was contacted this weekend about doing a video speaking about where I come from, things I've been through, and why it is so important for scholarship donors to continue to donate. This was the surprise the whole time. Drake told me that he has read great things about me and appreciates how hard I've worked through so many trials and decided to give me $50K for my tuition."
Paris shared a pair of photos with the rapper presenting her with a giant check. "THANK YOU SO MUCH!!' You don't understand what this means to me! I would've never imagined this happening to me. I'm just a girl from Denmark, SC that wants to MAKE IT and be somebody and for you to see my hard work means the world. Thank you so much. God I thank you. You are so great and amazing! Thank you for blessing me when I thought my hard work was going unnoticed. I'm living out my dreams. God's Plan." Read more and see the posts - here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.
• KISS May Continue Without Paul Stanley
• Special All Star David Bowie Tribute To Air Today
• Smashing Pumpkins Finish Recording New Reunion Album
• Jimi Hendrix Producer Eddie Kramer Talks Forthcoming Album
• Singled Out: Storytown's I Am More Than This
• Thirty Seconds to Mars Announce Tour and Album Release Date
• Pearl Jam Star Scores Elvis Presley Documentary
• Johnny Cash: Forever Words All-Star Album Artists Announced
• Depeche Mode Announce New North American Tour Dates
• Albert Hammond Jr. Recruits 'Mr. Robot' Star For 'Muted Beatings' Video
• The Cars Expand Shake It Up and Heartbeat City For Reissues
• Ozzy Osbourne Says He Is Not Retiring Despite Final Tour
• Van Halen's 40th Anniversary Celebrated In The Studio
• Late Metallica Star's Hometown Proclaims 'Cliff Burton Day'
• Five Finger Death Punch and Shinedown Announce Spring Tour
• Justin Timberlake Video Director Talks Innovative Clip
• Jennifer Lopez Confirms Collaboration With Cardi B
• T-Pain Reacts To Quincy Jones' Attack Over Michael Jackson Cover
• Dierks Bentley Announces New 'Desert Sun' Clothing Line
• Drake Donates $50,000 To Homeless Shelter In Miami
• Calvin Harris And PartyNextDoor Reveal 'Nuh Ready Nuh Ready'
• Darius Rucker Talks Guitars Including His Rockin' Flying V
• Kanye West's Childhood Home To Get 'Heart Bombed' For Valentine's Day
• Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard's Baby Girl Video Goes Online
• Will Smith Spoofs His Son Jaden's 'Icon' Video
• Britney Spears Reveals Her Son's Secret Musical Talent
• Meghan Trainor And James Corden Film 'Sexy Slow-Mo' Video
• Chance The Rapper, Dwayne Wade Making Basketball Documentary
• James Bay Talks 'Wild Love' And His Most Unpredictable Dream-Collaboration
• Maroon 5 Recruit Bay Watch Star For Surreal 'Wait' Video
• Channel Dark - El Wire Pacifier
• Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled
• Straw Family - Family Matters
• Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled
• Joe Perry - Sweetzerland Manifesto
• Ten Ton Man - Dangerous Women & A Desperate Man
• Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed
• Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO
• Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo
• Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again
• Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.