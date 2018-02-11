John Mellencamp, Alan Jackson Lead Songwriters Hall of Fame

Dupri represents the second hip-hop act inducted into the Hall of Fame following JAY-Z, who was honored in 2017. Meanwhile, country artists Jackson and Anderson will be recognized for their lengthy careers as songwriters.

'The 2018 roster of Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees is a prodigious representation of creators of cross-genre hits, certain to resonate with everyone," Kenneth Gamble and Leon Huff, the organization's co-chairs said in a joint statement with Linda Moran, president and CEO of the organization. 'Each year, the slate of songwriters we induct is more diverse and illustrative of the history and contributions that we strive to acknowledge and honor." Read more - here.