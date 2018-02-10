Keith Urban Invites Chris Janson to Join the Grand Ole Opry

Keith Urban, who was a special guest during the evening, extended the invitation to Janson to be part of the exclusive country club after the pair performed John Michael Montgomery's 1995 track, "Sold (The Grundy County Auction Incident)."

"I know the feeling of the night I got invited. It's an incredible feeling. And I think it's about time you feel that way too, Chris," Urban told an emotional Janson in front of the cheering crowd. Janson's wife, Kelly, joined him onstage to celebrate with a big hug.

"It was such an honor and a blessing last night to welcome my brother from another mother, Chris Janson, into the Opry family," Urban shared on Twitter today (Feb. 6). "You played the clubs, you honed your craft, you walk the talk, & now you're an Opry member!! Congrats to you, Kelly, your family, & the whole crew!"

