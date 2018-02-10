Lil Uzi Vert Performs 'The Way Life Goes' On Late Night TV

The appearance marked his debut on the program, and Lil Uzi and his band performed the Luv is Rage 2 single with relaxed panache, yet the performance was imbued with a menacing vibe.

Decked out in a black leather jacket decorated with red graffiti, a Bad Religion T-shirt, a black hat and an inverted cross necklace, Lil Uzi sang in front of a coffin and roamed the set, which was bathed in dim red light. Check out the performance - here.