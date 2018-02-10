An ecstatic Kirkpatrick couldn't contain his enthusiasm: "Wow wow wow! Best halftime of all time!!!!!!" he tweeted. "Way to go @jtimberlake that just made me so proud!!!!"

Flattered by his compliment, Timberlake responded, "Love you, bro!! Thank you!" he wrote. Meanwhile, Bass praised Timberlake for his mash-up of hits. "Awesome halftime Justin!," he added.

While JC Chasez remained silent on social media, Joey Fatone posted about the Super Bowl but didn't quite acknowledge JT. He did, however, respond to Demi Lovato's tweet about no *NSYNC reunion with an eye-roll emoji. Read more - here.