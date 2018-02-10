Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Shawn Mendes Performs At Bat Mitzvah (Week in Review)

.
Shawn Mendes Performs At Bat Mitzvah was a top story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) Shawn Mendes played a bat mitzvah on Saturday (Feb. 3) for Ella Bikoff to celebrate her 13th birthday and her symbolic transformation from a girl to a young woman in the Jewish faith.

TMZ obtained news footage from Mendes' set, which reportedly cost the Bikoff's $5 – 7 million. The party was planned and financed by Ella's dad J. Darius Bikoff, creator of Vitaminwater and Smartwater.

In addition to booking Shawn Mendes to headline, the Bikoffs booked Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Grandmaster Flash to DJ the event, which was held at the Plaza Hotel. Between 40 and 50 horse-drawn carriages were hired to carry 275 guests from the temple to the party, reported TMZ.

J. Darius Bikoff is no stranger to booking the rich and famous for personal milestones: He reportedly hired Justin Timberlake to play his 10th wedding anniversary in 2013. According to TMZ, that set him back $1.3 million. Watch Shawn Mendes perform "Mercy" at Ella Bikoff's bat mitzvah - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

