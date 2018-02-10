I LOVED Bon Jovi growing up. They were the quintessential arena band. For as long as I've been a musician I wanted to write something that used a TalkBox the way they did.

So, recently, I broke down and bought one. The day it arrived I took it out of the box and hooked it up to my Nord Lead synth. I was messing around with it for just a few minutes before stumbling upon my Bon Jovi-esque "oh whoa whoa" melody.

I realized that it fit perfectly with a song I'd been making called "Ebb and Flow" that had been sitting in purgatory because it didn't have the right hook for it. Boom. Fresh idea brings an old song to life. Thanks, TalkBox!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album - right here!