Sufjan Stevens Reveals His Oscars Dream Meeting

In the Hollywood Reporter interview, Stevens reveals that he's still undecided about attending the awards ceremony, saying, "I am trying to figure out what to wear to the Oscars. I should go, right? I have to go. How am I 42 and I've never worn a tuxedo?" He also revealed a more important reason for him to squeeze into a tux and attend: "I guess I'll give it a try. If I can meet Mary J. Blige, I will go for that alone."

Who knew Stevens was a fan of the Queen of Hip Hop Soul? Here's hoping he does get to meet Blige at the ceremony and that there are cameras to cover it. In addition to her Best Supporting Actor nomination, Blige is also nominated in Stevens' Best Original Song category, for her work on the film Mudbound. Read more - here.