The War On Drugs Celebrate Grammy With New Tour Dates

The Adam Granduciel-led The War On Drugs scored the Best Rock Album award at this year's Grammys for their fourth studio album A Deeper Understanding and are currently on tour in Australia.

They've announced a North American tour that kicks off in April at the Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas and will also cover dates at Coachella, the Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta and New York's Panorama Music Festival. The tour is also interspersed with festival dates in Europe, including sets at Primavera Sound in Barcelona, the Green Man Festival in Wales and Lowlands Festival in the Netherlands.

While the band couldn't be at the Grammy Awards to accept their prize, Granduciel spoke to Pitchfork after the win, saying that "Obviously we were psyched about it and honored." However, he was also pragmatic about placing too much importance on the award, saying, "It's countless, how many amazing, classic American records haven't been knighted or whatever. The art is going to live past the night. It's not a quantifier of what's good or the best or worth listening to." Read more - here.