"It's official! February 10th, 2018 is now Cliff Burton Day in Castro Valley!," posted Burton's family. "Thank you to Roberto Souza for starting this petition and following it through to the end. Thank you to all of the fans from the Bay Area and around the world who voted. We are honored."

"The Board of Supervisors from Alameda County has just proclaimed February 10, 2018, which would have been Cliff's 56th birthday, 'Cliff Burton Day.'" shared Metallica on their social media sites. "As many of you know, Cliff was born and raised in Castro Valley and was the reason we high-tailed it to the Bay Area back in '83.

"Thanks to all of the fans who got behind this initiative and we'd like to send our appreciation and respect to all of you who continue to honor Cliff in your own personal ways. We love that he remains so revered." Read more - here.