Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

New Move Made In Steely Dan Ownership Lawsuit (Week in Review)

.
New Move Made In Steely Dan Ownership Lawsuit was a top story on Thursday: (hennemusic) The estate of the late Steely Dan cofounder Walter Becker has filed a motion to dismiss a November 2017 lawsuit brought by singer Donald Fagen over the rights to control the brand in the aftermath of the guitarist's passing last fall from esophageal cancer at the age of 67.

Pitchfork reports that Becker estate's lawyers cite wording in the initial 1972 agreement, which reportedly calls for the "automatic termination" of the buyout agreement "upon the occurrence of any event as a result of which all of the outstanding stock of the Corporation will be owned by a single stockholder."

They argue that Becker's death would result in Fagen being the sole stockholder, and therefore, the original buyout agreement has dissolved. They're motioning to dismiss, leaving the Becker estate to retain 50% ownership of Steely Dan, Inc.

Fagen's legal team responded by filing an opposition response to the Becker estate in court, calling the Becker estate's interpretation of the agreement "far-fetched," while claiming that it is meant to terminate after, not before, Fagen acquires Becker's shares.

Fagen's lawyers argue that the Becker estate "already received its fair share of Steely Dan's revenues based on Becker's contributions to the band while he was alive", while noting "It would be unfair for one band member - in this case Fagen - to continue to tour as Steely Dan and do all the work while a deceased band member's heirs reap half the benefits." They're asking the court to overrule the Becker estate's motion to dismiss the lawsuit. Read more - here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Steely Dan Music, DVDs, Books and more

Steely Dan T-shirts and Posters

More Steely Dan News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


New Move Made In Steely Dan Ownership Lawsuit

Doobie Brothers and Steely Dan Teaming For American Tour

Steely Dan Icon Walter Becker Dead At 67 2017 In Review

Donald Fagen Reflects On Final Visit With Walter Becker

Steely Dan Legal Fight Heats Up With Latest Move

Steely Dan's Donald Fagen Sueing Walter Becker's Estate

Steely Dan Icon Walter Becker's Cause Of Death Revealed

Steely Dan Guitarists Share Thoughts On Band's Music

Steely Dan's Donald Fagen Cancels Solo Shows Due To Illness

Steely Dan Announce First Tour Following Walter Becker's Death


More Stories for Steely Dan

Steely Dan Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Eagles' Vince Gill Discusses Being Sexually Assaulted As A Child- KISS May Continue Without Paul Stanley- Special All Star David Bowie Tribute To Air Today- Smashing Pumpkins- more

Recap: Ozzy Osbourne Announces His First Legs Of Final Tour- The Eagles Add More Dates To North American Tour- Poison And Cheap Trick Announce North American Tour- more

Page Too:
Nick Carter Rape Accuser Files Police Report- Justin Timberlake Video Director Talks Innovative Clip- Jennifer Lopez Confirms Collaboration With Cardi B- more

Page Too Rewind: Travis Scott Makes Guilty Plea To Disorderly Conduct Charge- Migos Take Things Literally In Alternative 'Stir Fry' Video- Big Sean Announces North American Tour- more

Man Arrested For Lana Del Rey Kidnapping Plot- Justin Timberlake Talks Prince Tribute During Super Bowl Halftime Show- Nas Performs 'Illmatic' With Orchestra- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Eagles' Vince Gill Discusses Being Sexually Assaulted As A Child

KISS May Continue Without Paul Stanley

Special All Star David Bowie Tribute To Air Today

Smashing Pumpkins Finish Recording New Reunion Album

Jimi Hendrix Producer Eddie Kramer Talks Forthcoming Album

Singled Out: Storytown's I Am More Than This

Thirty Seconds to Mars Announce Tour and Album Release Date

Pearl Jam Star Scores Elvis Presley Documentary

Johnny Cash: Forever Words All-Star Album Artists Announced

Depeche Mode Announce New North American Tour Dates

Albert Hammond Jr. Recruits 'Mr. Robot' Star For 'Muted Beatings' Video

The Cars Expand Shake It Up and Heartbeat City For Reissues

Ozzy Osbourne Says He Is Not Retiring Despite Final Tour

Van Halen's 40th Anniversary Celebrated In The Studio

Late Metallica Star's Hometown Proclaims 'Cliff Burton Day'

Five Finger Death Punch and Shinedown Announce Spring Tour

• more

Page Too News Stories
Nick Carter Rape Accuser Files Police Report

Justin Timberlake Video Director Talks Innovative Clip

Jennifer Lopez Confirms Collaboration With Cardi B

T-Pain Reacts To Quincy Jones' Attack Over Michael Jackson Cover

Dierks Bentley Announces New 'Desert Sun' Clothing Line

Drake Donates $50,000 To Homeless Shelter In Miami

Calvin Harris And PartyNextDoor Reveal 'Nuh Ready Nuh Ready'

Darius Rucker Talks Guitars Including His Rockin' Flying V

Kanye West's Childhood Home To Get 'Heart Bombed' For Valentine's Day

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard's Baby Girl Video Goes Online

Will Smith Spoofs His Son Jaden's 'Icon' Video

Britney Spears Reveals Her Son's Secret Musical Talent

Meghan Trainor And James Corden Film 'Sexy Slow-Mo' Video

Chance The Rapper, Dwayne Wade Making Basketball Documentary

James Bay Talks 'Wild Love' And His Most Unpredictable Dream-Collaboration

Maroon 5 Recruit Bay Watch Star For Surreal 'Wait' Video

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Channel Dark - El Wire Pacifier

Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled

Straw Family - Family Matters

Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled

Joe Perry - Sweetzerland Manifesto

Ten Ton Man - Dangerous Women & A Desperate Man

Cindy Wilson - Change

Luca Bash - Keys of Mine

Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed

Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO

Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo

Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again

MorleyView Micki Free

Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.