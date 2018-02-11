Albert Hammond Jr. Recruits 'Mr. Robot' Star For 'Muted Beatings' Video

The bittersweet clip chronicles an idyllic relationship between the Strokes guitarist and Doubleday as they spend time together in a beach house. The video ends with a surprising twist, putting a tragic new perspective on the proceedings.

'I followed Fraser into the abyss," Hammond said of working with video director Fraser RIGG on the visual. "He had a real vision he expressed by saying 'Love is the one thing that transcends time and space.' I felt like he was moved by the song and knew how to capture it visually. I understood what he meant but to me the love didn't represent human connection. I knew It would be the most universal way to show it visually but I found myself realizing the cycle of who I was and what I was about to become, with the death of my old self and the birth of this new person, was what transcended time and space. That love for life, that lust for life is forever reshaping itself." Watch the video - here.