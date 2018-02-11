Drake Donates $50,000 To Homeless Shelter In Miami

In addition to the cash, he brought toys and games for the kids and $150 Target gift cards for women living in the facility, reports Billboard. The nonprofit organization, Lotus Village, said Drake dropped by on February 6 to offer support to families who moved into their new shelter last week.

The shelter hopes to raise $25 million to be able to provide more services to its residents and become a model for other homeless facilities around the country. The shelter for woman and children currently offers a community clinic, children's wellness center, yoga and a Zen garden. Read more - here.