Drake Donates $50,000 To Homeless Shelter In Miami (Week in Review)

.
Drake Donates $50,000 To Homeless Shelter In Miami was a top story on Friday: (Radio.com) Drake continues to spread the love throughout Miami, Florida. The rapper's most recent charitable move was a donation of $50,000 to a Florida homeless shelter for women and children.

In addition to the cash, he brought toys and games for the kids and $150 Target gift cards for women living in the facility, reports Billboard. The nonprofit organization, Lotus Village, said Drake dropped by on February 6 to offer support to families who moved into their new shelter last week.

The shelter hopes to raise $25 million to be able to provide more services to its residents and become a model for other homeless facilities around the country. The shelter for woman and children currently offers a community clinic, children's wellness center, yoga and a Zen garden. Read more - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

