The country music couple welcomed daughter Olivia Rose on Dec. 23 of last year in Nashville, the little bundle of joy weighing 7 lbs., 13 oz. She measured 19¼ inches long.

Ealier this week (Feb. 6), Hubbard shared a heartwarming video of his wife cajoling baby Olivia to smile for daddy, and it could very well be the cutest thing you see all day. Revel in the baby magic - here.