Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

James Bay Talks 'Wild Love' And His Most Unpredictable Dream-Collaboration (Week in Review)

.
James Bay Talks 'Wild Love' And His Most Unpredictable Dream-Collaboration was a top story on Friday: (Radio.com) James Bay's new single, "Wild Love," hit our airwaves today (February 8), and we are OBSESSED with this track. So we HAD to catch up with James to get the inside scoop on this brand new track.

Plus, who were his musical influences? He dishes about that and more in our TWO exclusive videos below. The "Let It Go" singer also opened up about about his dream collaboration, and even shared his strategy for a zombie apocalypse.

Bay tells us that "Wild Love" is a song about falling "madly and deeply" for somebody. Wait a second! Valentine's Day is less than a week away. Not sure which lyric to write in that Valentine's Day card for your boo next week? James makes it easy for you with today's release. You can take some love advice from the master of a love song.

Meanwhile, we were also wondering about the personal life of James Bay. So we asked him about what he collects, and learned a thing or two about how love of a particular instrument. He explains more in this video - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

James Bay Music, DVDs, Books and more

James Bay T-shirts and Posters

More James Bay News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


James Bay Talks 'Wild Love' And His Most Unpredictable Dream-Collaboration

Dan Auerbach, Brad Paisley, James Bay On 'Cars 3' Soundtracks

James Bay Announces North American Fall Tour Plans

James Bay Releases 'Let It Go' Video

James Bay Releases 'Let It Go' Video

James Bay Announces TV Appearances, Kicking Off American Tour

James Bay Announces North American headline tour

James Bay Tells The Story Behind 'Hold Back The River'


More Stories for James Bay

James Bay Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Eagles' Vince Gill Discusses Being Sexually Assaulted As A Child- KISS May Continue Without Paul Stanley- Special All Star David Bowie Tribute To Air Today- Smashing Pumpkins- more

Recap: Ozzy Osbourne Announces His First Legs Of Final Tour- The Eagles Add More Dates To North American Tour- Poison And Cheap Trick Announce North American Tour- more

Page Too:
Nick Carter Rape Accuser Files Police Report- Justin Timberlake Video Director Talks Innovative Clip- Jennifer Lopez Confirms Collaboration With Cardi B- more

Page Too Rewind: Travis Scott Makes Guilty Plea To Disorderly Conduct Charge- Migos Take Things Literally In Alternative 'Stir Fry' Video- Big Sean Announces North American Tour- more

Man Arrested For Lana Del Rey Kidnapping Plot- Justin Timberlake Talks Prince Tribute During Super Bowl Halftime Show- Nas Performs 'Illmatic' With Orchestra- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Eagles' Vince Gill Discusses Being Sexually Assaulted As A Child

KISS May Continue Without Paul Stanley

Special All Star David Bowie Tribute To Air Today

Smashing Pumpkins Finish Recording New Reunion Album

Jimi Hendrix Producer Eddie Kramer Talks Forthcoming Album

Singled Out: Storytown's I Am More Than This

Thirty Seconds to Mars Announce Tour and Album Release Date

Pearl Jam Star Scores Elvis Presley Documentary

Johnny Cash: Forever Words All-Star Album Artists Announced

Depeche Mode Announce New North American Tour Dates

Albert Hammond Jr. Recruits 'Mr. Robot' Star For 'Muted Beatings' Video

The Cars Expand Shake It Up and Heartbeat City For Reissues

Ozzy Osbourne Says He Is Not Retiring Despite Final Tour

Van Halen's 40th Anniversary Celebrated In The Studio

Late Metallica Star's Hometown Proclaims 'Cliff Burton Day'

Five Finger Death Punch and Shinedown Announce Spring Tour

• more

Page Too News Stories
Nick Carter Rape Accuser Files Police Report

Justin Timberlake Video Director Talks Innovative Clip

Jennifer Lopez Confirms Collaboration With Cardi B

T-Pain Reacts To Quincy Jones' Attack Over Michael Jackson Cover

Dierks Bentley Announces New 'Desert Sun' Clothing Line

Drake Donates $50,000 To Homeless Shelter In Miami

Calvin Harris And PartyNextDoor Reveal 'Nuh Ready Nuh Ready'

Darius Rucker Talks Guitars Including His Rockin' Flying V

Kanye West's Childhood Home To Get 'Heart Bombed' For Valentine's Day

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard's Baby Girl Video Goes Online

Will Smith Spoofs His Son Jaden's 'Icon' Video

Britney Spears Reveals Her Son's Secret Musical Talent

Meghan Trainor And James Corden Film 'Sexy Slow-Mo' Video

Chance The Rapper, Dwayne Wade Making Basketball Documentary

James Bay Talks 'Wild Love' And His Most Unpredictable Dream-Collaboration

Maroon 5 Recruit Bay Watch Star For Surreal 'Wait' Video

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Channel Dark - El Wire Pacifier

Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled

Straw Family - Family Matters

Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled

Joe Perry - Sweetzerland Manifesto

Ten Ton Man - Dangerous Women & A Desperate Man

Cindy Wilson - Change

Luca Bash - Keys of Mine

Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed

Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO

Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo

Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again

MorleyView Micki Free

Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.