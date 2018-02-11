Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Johnny Cash: Forever Words All-Star Album Artists Announced (Week in Review)

.
Johnny Cash: Forever Words All-Star Album Artists Announced was a top story on Friday: (Radio.com) Like his legacy, Johnny Cash's words are eternal. That's the sentiment behind Johnny Cash: Forever Words, a new collaborative album featuring an array of artists taking on "unknown poetry, lyrics, and letters" written by the late music legend and was never previously recorded until now. It's set for release on April 6.

The album came together after Cash's children, John Carter and Rosanne Cash discovered a "monstrous amassment" of material written by their father that had never seen the light of day.

John Carter Cash and fellow producer Steve Berkowitz put together a studio band to record music, and inviting a cavalcade of stars to handle the vocals: Chris Cornell, Ruston Kelly & Kacey Musgraves, Rosanne Cash, Alison Krauss & Union Station, Brad Paisley, Kris Kristofferson & Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Elvis Costello, and more.

"Determining the artist for each song was truly a matter of the heart," John Carter Cash said in a press statement. "I picked the artists who are most connected with my father, who had a personal story that was connected with Dad. It became an exciting endeavor to go through these works, to put them together and present them to different people who could finish them in a way that I believed that Dad would have wanted."

See the complete tracklist and watch a trailer for the new album - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

