KISS May Continue Without Paul Stanley

"I'm not sure about the idea of Kiss coming to an end," he said. "We've built something that's so iconic, and I think it transcends any of the members so I can certainly see me not being there, seriously. There was a time where people said it had to be the four of us (Stanley, Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley and Peter Criss) and those people are already 50 percent wrong. So I'm betting (another absence) could be overcome, too."

Kiss has a handful of festival and headlining dates scheduled this summer in Spain and Portugal this summer. With regard to music, however, Stanley has been more focused of late on his 13-member R&B group, Soul Station.