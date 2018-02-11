Meghan Trainor And James Corden Film 'Sexy Slow-Mo' Video

To achieve slow motion with intact vocals, artists record their lip-syncing at double or triple speed…which is then slowed down to match the regular pace of the song. As a result, the vocals appear "normal" but the movement is slow-mo. Corden staged such a production of Meghan's song "Me Too" with balloons and confetti, replaying the results immediately.

The process was hilarious and, while Trainor's lip movements didn't perfectly match all of the lyrics, she sure nailed most of them. Meghan shared the episode with Shape of Water director Guillermo Del Toro and they bonded over pet rodents. Watch Meghan's slow-motion performance and listen to her harrowing story about a pet rat - here.