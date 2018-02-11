Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Special All Star David Bowie Tribute To Air Today (Week in Review)

.
Special All Star David Bowie Tribute To Air Today was a top story on Friday: (Gibson) David Bowie is the subject of a special tribute set to air on Howard Stern's Howard 101 channel on SiriusXM this Friday (Feb. 9). A total of 25 artists-including Peter Frampton, Garbage, and Todd Rundgren-will be featured in recorded performances of Bowie compositions.

"When I got into rock and roll music, one of the artists that I first really got into was David Bowie," said Stern, in a prepared statement. "He was always evolving, he was always on top of things, he was just a great musician and a great songwriter and a great singer. I want to make sure that people remember David Bowie."

Longtime Bowie associate Tony Visconti co-produced one of the tracks-a cover of "Moonage Daydream" by Kristeen Young.

"David Bowie's lasting influence on music, past, present and future is absolutely phenomenal," said Visconti. "He will be played a hundred years from now. I'm glad we can share these fantastic interpretations of his songs. The people who rose to the occasion for the Howard Stern tribute did an amazing job." - here.

Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.

David Bowie Music
