Special All Star David Bowie Tribute To Air Today

"When I got into rock and roll music, one of the artists that I first really got into was David Bowie," said Stern, in a prepared statement. "He was always evolving, he was always on top of things, he was just a great musician and a great songwriter and a great singer. I want to make sure that people remember David Bowie."

Longtime Bowie associate Tony Visconti co-produced one of the tracks-a cover of "Moonage Daydream" by Kristeen Young.

"David Bowie's lasting influence on music, past, present and future is absolutely phenomenal," said Visconti. "He will be played a hundred years from now. I'm glad we can share these fantastic interpretations of his songs. The people who rose to the occasion for the Howard Stern tribute did an amazing job."