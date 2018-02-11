|
The Cars Expand Shake It Up and Heartbeat City For Reissues (Week in Review)
.
Available on CD, 2LP and digital formats, the latest additions to the Boston band's reissue series deliver the original albums alongside rare and unreleased songs, including demos, remixes and studio outtakes.
The title track of The Cars' fourth album, "Shake It Up", earned the group their first US Top 10 hit while the project reached No. 9 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 2 million copies.
Originally recorded with producer Roy Thomas Baker at the band's then-new studio, Syncro Sound, the 2018 reissue features an early version of "Since You're Gone," the demo for "Shake It Up" and an unreleased song called "Midnight Dancer."
Produced by Mutt Lange, "Heartbeat City" scored four US Top 20 hits, including a pair of Top 10s - "You Might Think" and "Drive" - with the set peaking at No. 3 on the US Billboard 200 while selling more than 4 million copies.
Among the seven bonus tracks included on the 2018 reissue are unreleased versions of "Why Can't I Have You" and "I Refuse," as well as the demo for "Drive." - here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
• KISS May Continue Without Paul Stanley
• Special All Star David Bowie Tribute To Air Today
• Smashing Pumpkins Finish Recording New Reunion Album
• Jimi Hendrix Producer Eddie Kramer Talks Forthcoming Album
• Singled Out: Storytown's I Am More Than This
• Thirty Seconds to Mars Announce Tour and Album Release Date
• Pearl Jam Star Scores Elvis Presley Documentary
• Johnny Cash: Forever Words All-Star Album Artists Announced
• Depeche Mode Announce New North American Tour Dates
• Albert Hammond Jr. Recruits 'Mr. Robot' Star For 'Muted Beatings' Video
• The Cars Expand Shake It Up and Heartbeat City For Reissues
• Ozzy Osbourne Says He Is Not Retiring Despite Final Tour
• Van Halen's 40th Anniversary Celebrated In The Studio
• Late Metallica Star's Hometown Proclaims 'Cliff Burton Day'
• Five Finger Death Punch and Shinedown Announce Spring Tour
• Justin Timberlake Video Director Talks Innovative Clip
• Jennifer Lopez Confirms Collaboration With Cardi B
• T-Pain Reacts To Quincy Jones' Attack Over Michael Jackson Cover
• Dierks Bentley Announces New 'Desert Sun' Clothing Line
• Drake Donates $50,000 To Homeless Shelter In Miami
• Calvin Harris And PartyNextDoor Reveal 'Nuh Ready Nuh Ready'
• Darius Rucker Talks Guitars Including His Rockin' Flying V
• Kanye West's Childhood Home To Get 'Heart Bombed' For Valentine's Day
• Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard's Baby Girl Video Goes Online
• Will Smith Spoofs His Son Jaden's 'Icon' Video
• Britney Spears Reveals Her Son's Secret Musical Talent
• Meghan Trainor And James Corden Film 'Sexy Slow-Mo' Video
• Chance The Rapper, Dwayne Wade Making Basketball Documentary
• James Bay Talks 'Wild Love' And His Most Unpredictable Dream-Collaboration
• Maroon 5 Recruit Bay Watch Star For Surreal 'Wait' Video
• Channel Dark - El Wire Pacifier
• Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled
• Straw Family - Family Matters
• Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled
• Joe Perry - Sweetzerland Manifesto
• Ten Ton Man - Dangerous Women & A Desperate Man
• Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed
• Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO
• Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo
• Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again
• Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.