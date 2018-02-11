The Cars Expand Shake It Up and Heartbeat City For Reissues

Available on CD, 2LP and digital formats, the latest additions to the Boston band's reissue series deliver the original albums alongside rare and unreleased songs, including demos, remixes and studio outtakes.

The title track of The Cars' fourth album, "Shake It Up", earned the group their first US Top 10 hit while the project reached No. 9 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 2 million copies.

Originally recorded with producer Roy Thomas Baker at the band's then-new studio, Syncro Sound, the 2018 reissue features an early version of "Since You're Gone," the demo for "Shake It Up" and an unreleased song called "Midnight Dancer."

Produced by Mutt Lange, "Heartbeat City" scored four US Top 20 hits, including a pair of Top 10s - "You Might Think" and "Drive" - with the set peaking at No. 3 on the US Billboard 200 while selling more than 4 million copies.

Among the seven bonus tracks included on the 2018 reissue are unreleased versions of "Why Can't I Have You" and "I Refuse," as well as the demo for "Drive."