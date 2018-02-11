Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

The Cars Expand Shake It Up and Heartbeat City For Reissues (Week in Review)

The Cars Expand Shake It Up and Heartbeat City For Reissues was a top story on Friday: (hennemusic) Two weeks ahead of their induction into the 2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, The Cars will release remastered and expanded editions of 1981's "Shake It Up" and 1984's "Heartbeat City" on March 30.

Available on CD, 2LP and digital formats, the latest additions to the Boston band's reissue series deliver the original albums alongside rare and unreleased songs, including demos, remixes and studio outtakes.

The title track of The Cars' fourth album, "Shake It Up", earned the group their first US Top 10 hit while the project reached No. 9 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 2 million copies.

Originally recorded with producer Roy Thomas Baker at the band's then-new studio, Syncro Sound, the 2018 reissue features an early version of "Since You're Gone," the demo for "Shake It Up" and an unreleased song called "Midnight Dancer."

Produced by Mutt Lange, "Heartbeat City" scored four US Top 20 hits, including a pair of Top 10s - "You Might Think" and "Drive" - with the set peaking at No. 3 on the US Billboard 200 while selling more than 4 million copies.

Among the seven bonus tracks included on the 2018 reissue are unreleased versions of "Why Can't I Have You" and "I Refuse," as well as the demo for "Drive." - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.



