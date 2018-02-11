Thirty Seconds to Mars Announce Tour and Album Release Date

The band announced the tour during a visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday (Feb. 8). Thirty Seconds to Mars was in a generous mood, giving everyone in the crowd tickets to a show on the tour.

The run launches June 6 in Toronto, Ontario and runs through July 22 in Phoenix, Arizona. Tickets go on sale officially on February 16 at 10 a.m. EST via Live Nation, and with each ticket purchased, fans will receive a physical copy of the new album. See the tour itinerary - here.