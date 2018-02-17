News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Alice In Chains' New Album Reportedly Done (Week in Review)

Alice In Chains

Alice In Chains' New Album Reportedly Done was a top story on Monday: (Gibson) Since November, grunge and hard rock veterans Alice in Chains have been steadily announcing more live dates for the coming year. So far, they've announced a spring tour of the US, followed by run of dates in June-July 2018 across Europe. Of course, it's more than likely that the tour will coincide with a new album, the follow-up to 2013's The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here. So, is the album ready?

Digging a little deeper, it looks like there might have been a clue a few weeks ago. In mid-Jan, producer Nick Raskulinecz (Ghost, Deftones, Korn, Rise Against) posted a picture of an instrument flight case with the Alice In Chains name on it, stating "1 more day with AIC!!! Wrapping up record #3! I think this is the best one we've made so far!"

He also posted a couple more pictures from the sessions, of a recording console and, funnily enough, a shot of a WWE telecast on the studio TV. Interestingly, the images he posted were from Henson Recording Studios in Los Angeles, while guitarist Jerry Cantrell had mentioned that the band were set to record the album in Seattle's Studio X. Perhaps they were simply adding finishing touches in L.A?

According to Loudwire, Cantrell, when speaking about the new album last year, had said that Alice In Chains would remain true to their sound, saying, "This is what we do. At this age, I can't really do much else. So we do us, and we're lucky enough to be able to have the opportunity to still be doing it and making good music and having a good time." - here.

