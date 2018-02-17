News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Blink-182's Travis Barker Teams With Limp Bizkit's Wes Borland (Week in Review)

Blink-182's Travis Barker Teams With Limp Bizkit's Wes Borland was a top story on Monday: (Radio.com) Limp Bizkit guitarist Wes Borland has revealed that he's working on new music, with drum duties being handled by none less than Blink-182 kit master, Travis Barker.

Borland made the big reveal on Instagram, sharing a video of Barker laying down a funky beat in a recording studio. "Doing drums with the man himself Travis Barker on a yet to be titled new project!," Borland captioned the post.

The guitarist went on to share that Barker's contribution is more substantial than just one track. "My gal came to visit me after being locked away at The Village for 2 days. Wrote 7 songs in 12 hours. That's a new record," Borland revealed on a separate post. "More drums from Travis Barker to come." See the posts - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

