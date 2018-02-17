News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Diddy Explains 'Diddy Crop' that Deleted French Montana, Fabolous (Week in Review)

.
Diddy Explains 'Diddy Crop' that Deleted French Montana, Fabolous was a top story on Monday: (Radio.com) Diddy's social circle is so vast and diverse that all his friends and associates couldn't possibly fit in the frame of a single photo. At least, that's a generous reading of the "Diddy Crop," a social media power move that has cut Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and others out of photos on his Instagram feed.

Recently he shared an image on Instagram which seemed to edit French Montana and Fabolous out of a shot with Diddy, Kendrick Lamar and JAY-Z. "3 Kings! 3 GREAT FRIENDS! Love you guys. #BlackGreatness," he captioned the photo. "5 Kings! 5 GREAT FRIENDS!" was not the caption Diddy had in mind, so two had to get the chop -- or, rather, the crop.

During an appearance on Ellen, Diddy blamed his photography editor for the shady mix-up. "Sometimes my photography editor, he doesn't let me know when he's taking people out of the pictures," he said. "There were people that were taken away that didn't deserve to be taken away." Read more - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

