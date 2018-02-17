News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Fergie Addresses Quentin Tarantino Biting Incident (Week in Review)

.
Fergie Addresses Quentin Tarantino Biting Incident was a top story on Monday: (Radio.com) Fergie wants to clear the air: the Quentin Tarantino incident was no big deal. The "Fergalicious" singer addressed the incident that occurred on the Planet Terror movie and captured in behind-the-scenes bonus footage found on the DVD release of the Grindhouse double-feature that also contains the movie Death Proof.

With the resurfaced footage making the rounds in light of actress Uma Thurman's recent accusations against Tarantino, Fergie made a point of setting the record straight at the wrap party for FOX singing competition show, The Four.

The singer urged that the incident not be taken out of context, and that there was nothing malicious behind Tarantino's on-set actions. "We were just kind of having banter. We were having a little bit of fun," she detailed. "But make no mistake, I don't want to take away from anyone's story, and I stand with every victim and everyone's story everywhere." Read more - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Fergie Music, DVDs, Books and more

Fergie T-shirts and Posters

More Fergie News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Fergie Addresses Quentin Tarantino Biting Incident

Will.i.am Addresses Fergie Black Eyed Peas Split Rumors 2017 In Review

Fergie Pleads the Fifth Justin Timberlake Romance

Kendall Jenner Stars In Fergie's New 'Enchantc' Video

Fergie Releases Stylish 'Like It Ain't Nuttin' Video

Fergie Talks Emotional And Autobiographical New Album

How Fergie's Son Axl Ended Up Singing on New Album 'Double Dutchess'

Fergie and Josh Duhamel Announce Separation

Fergie Releases 'You Already Know' Video Featuring Nicki Minaj

Fergie's Embraces Haters On 'Double Dutchess'


More Stories for Fergie

Fergie Music

advertisement

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
The Smashing Pumpkins Announce Reunion Tour- Corey Taylor Reveals Timeline For New Slipknot Album- Metallica To Receive Polar Music Prize- Muse Release 'Thought Contagion'- more

Recap: Guns N' Roses Star To Play Appetite Album In Full On Tour- Mr. Big's Pat Torpey Dead At 64- Prince's Family Denied Investigative Death Data By Authorities- Robert Plant- more

Led Zeppelin To Release 'Different' Archival Recordings- Photo Of Metallica's James Hetfield As Cop In Ted Bundy Movie- Iron Maiden Take Action Against Counterfeiters- more

Judas Priest Legend Battling Parkinson's Disease- Metallica's James Hetfield Lands Key Role In Ted Bundy Movie- Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Make New Album After Final Tour- more

Page Too:
Ed Sheeran and Eminem Release 'River' Video- Kanye West Returns To Instagram With Special Message- Kodak Black Releases R&B Album 'Heartbreak Kodak'- Remy Ma- more

Page Too Rewind: Fergie Addresses Quentin Tarantino Biting Incident- Taylor Swift And Ed Sheeran Release 'Endgame' Behind-the-Scenes Video- Drake Guests On BlocBoy JB's New Track- more

Ed Sheeran and Eminem Release 'River' Video- Kanye West Returns To Instagram With Special Message- Kodak Black Releases R&B Album 'Heartbreak Kodak'- Remy Ma- more

Elton John Making New 'Lion King' Music With Beyonce- Willie Nelson Fighting Back After Battling Flu- Victoria Beckham Addresses Spice Girls Reunion Speculation- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2016 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.