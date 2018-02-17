Fergie Addresses Quentin Tarantino Biting Incident

With the resurfaced footage making the rounds in light of actress Uma Thurman's recent accusations against Tarantino, Fergie made a point of setting the record straight at the wrap party for FOX singing competition show, The Four.

The singer urged that the incident not be taken out of context, and that there was nothing malicious behind Tarantino's on-set actions. "We were just kind of having banter. We were having a little bit of fun," she detailed. "But make no mistake, I don't want to take away from anyone's story, and I stand with every victim and everyone's story everywhere." Read more - here.