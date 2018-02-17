Guns N' Roses Star To Play Appetite Album In Full On Tour

Adler joined GNR in the spring of 1985 and appeared on the group's debut and 1988's "G N' R Lies" (as well as "Civil War" on 1991's "Use Your Illusion II") before being fired in 1990 for excessive drug use.

The drummer has long lobbied for a full reunion of the group's "classic" lineup, and did appear with the trio of Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan in 2016 on Guns N' Roses' Not In This Lifetime tour to play the "Appetite For Destruction" tracks "Out Ta Get Me" and "My Michelle" with his former bandmates in Cincinnati, OH, Nashville, TN and Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA, and each song over two nights in Buenos Aires, Argentina on November 4 and November 5, 2016. Read more - here.